GAMEE Hits Market Cap of $30.82 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $30.82 million and $1.46 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.18 or 0.08045930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,805.94 or 0.99941974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.