Gameswap Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Gameswap has a total market cap of $28.63 million and $1.87 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00005263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00210288 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

