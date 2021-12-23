Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.82

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.82 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 181,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £92.43 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

In other news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($422,777.12).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

