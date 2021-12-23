Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.32 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $66.32 million and approximately $39.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00012819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

