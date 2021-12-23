Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.81 and last traded at $98.81. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.05% of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

