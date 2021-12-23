Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $680.00.

GBERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

