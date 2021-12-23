Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12-month low of $219.47 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average is $419.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.