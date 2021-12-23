General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $166,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $24,271,629,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Shares of GD opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

