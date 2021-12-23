General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,775,813 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

