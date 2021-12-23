General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.