Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) fell 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 214,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,026,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.