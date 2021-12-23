Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,169 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 161.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genetron by 72.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Genetron by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Genetron by 66.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.