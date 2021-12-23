Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Insider Sells $486,428.60 in Stock

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $486,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 4,378,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924,223. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a negative net margin of 1,570.27%.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Genius Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

