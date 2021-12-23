Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.