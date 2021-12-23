Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 35,037 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 150,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

