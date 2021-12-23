Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 35,037 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.94.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.
About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
