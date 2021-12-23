German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Financial Survey

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares German American Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.52 $62.21 million $3.24 12.03 Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.56 $1.06 billion $4.98 9.27

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. German American Bancorp pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 37.01% 13.50% 1.63% Citizens Financial Group 31.99% 10.99% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 0 4 11 0 2.73

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $51.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

