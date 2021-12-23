GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 2.5%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 3,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

