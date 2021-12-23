Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 2.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 167,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,478,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.