Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.76

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

