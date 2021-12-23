Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.98. Glencore shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 16,406 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLCNF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.