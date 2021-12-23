Glitch Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Glitch has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

