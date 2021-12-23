Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Raised by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 4.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $36,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,271,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

