Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Down 0.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 65,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 120,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.