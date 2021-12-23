Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

