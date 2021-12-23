GoByte (GBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $467.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. GoByte has a market capitalization of $311,571.94 and approximately $467.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

