Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Gold Poker has a market cap of $13,402.81 and $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

