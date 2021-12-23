Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Up 7.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

