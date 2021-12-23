Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 9,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 99,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$6.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.