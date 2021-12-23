GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 1,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

About GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF)

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.