Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 16,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

