Graft (GRFT) Market Capitalization Hits $111,008.10

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $111,008.10 and $11.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00434368 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

