Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,259.35

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,259.35 ($16.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,182 ($15.62). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.85), with a volume of 669,359 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.78) to GBX 1,325 ($17.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,259.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

