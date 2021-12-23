GravityCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $41,824.25 and $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,805,356 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

