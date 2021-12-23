Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPL shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

