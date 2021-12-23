Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

