Growth DeFi (GRO) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $102,149.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.77 or 0.00043078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

