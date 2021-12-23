Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,874 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

