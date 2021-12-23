Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,874 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
