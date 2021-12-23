GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Stock Price Up 13.4%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

