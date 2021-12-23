Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $8,832.59 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Guider has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $8,832.59 and approximately $22.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.