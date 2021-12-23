GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 840 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,602. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.07 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

