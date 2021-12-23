GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 363,491 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 63,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

