GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,703. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

