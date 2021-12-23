GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 111,730 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 286,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 158,796 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 1,151,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

