GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,102,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises about 3.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 11.09% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.