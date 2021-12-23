GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 377,893 NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

NURE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,363 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.