GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 2.40% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,934. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

