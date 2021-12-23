GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 720,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after buying an additional 212,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,110,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,443,000 after buying an additional 200,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. 89,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

