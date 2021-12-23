GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.00. 64,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

