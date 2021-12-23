GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $16.89 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.19. 40,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

