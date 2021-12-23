GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.73. 64,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

